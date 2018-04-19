Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County medical examiner says the driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway North on Tuesday died from heart disease.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death for 64-year-old Bryant J. Beiter, of Munhall, as Hypertensive Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.

Beiter was driving a dump truck on the Parkway North in Ross Township around 5 a.m. Tuesday when he struck the center median, causing the truck to roll onto its side and slide through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Slag dust from the truck then spilled onto the roadway and caused a cloud of smoke. Four other vehicles crashed because of the smoke, and three people were taken to the hospital.

The inbound lanes of the Parkway North were completely shut down for almost 12 hours.