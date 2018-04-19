LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Bryant Beiter, Fatal Crash, Interstate 279, Local TV, Parkway North

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County medical examiner says the driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway North on Tuesday died from heart disease.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death for 64-year-old Bryant J. Beiter, of Munhall, as Hypertensive Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.

parkway north fatal crash1 Driver Who Caused Parkway North Crash Died From Heart Disease

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Beiter was driving a dump truck on the Parkway North in Ross Township around 5 a.m. Tuesday when he struck the center median, causing the truck to roll onto its side and slide through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Slag dust from the truck then spilled onto the roadway and caused a cloud of smoke. Four other vehicles crashed because of the smoke, and three people were taken to the hospital.

The inbound lanes of the Parkway North were completely shut down for almost 12 hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch