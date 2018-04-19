PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old North Side teen.

Antonio Johnson, of the North Side, was last seen earlier today outside his school on the 200 block of S. Negley Avenue in the Friendship neighborhood.

According to witnesses, he was walking toward Bloomfield. He may be in need of medical attention.

Antonio is described as 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Antonio Johnson, please call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7800