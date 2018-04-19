LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Luzerne County, Nanticoke, Pennsylvania State Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) – A judge has acquitted a Pennsylvania state trooper accused of groping a 9-year-old girl, citing the girl’s testimony that the trooper appeared to be asleep at the time.

The Luzerne County judge brought an early end to the trial of Trooper Patrick Finn on Wednesday, ruling that prosecutors had not shown “one scintilla of evidence” that Finn was awake during the alleged assault.

Prosecutors said they were disappointed that the jury did not decide the case, but said they would respect the judge’s ruling, which cannot be appealed. The girl’s mother said she was “heartbroken.”

Finn’s attorney called the judge’s ruling a “courageous decision.”

Finn opted for trial after backing out of a deal to plead guilty to reduced charges. He still faces an internal state police investigation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch