NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee man who dressed as Spider-Man and washed windows at a children’s hospital has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison on child pornography charges.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Don Cochran says 36-year-old Jarratt A. Turner of Nashville was sentenced this week to 105 years in prison. Turner pleaded guilty last year to 16 counts of producing and transporting child porn.

Court records say Turner befriended two families with young children and then took sexually explicit photos and videos of the children while babysitting them. The records say Turner then distributed images on the internet that included him molesting both children.

Court records also reference Turner’s attempts at accessing other children by dressing as Spider-Man while washing windows at a children’s hospital.

