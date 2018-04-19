LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says the death of a man whose skeletal remains were found in Penn Hills has been ruled a homicide.

Twenty-year-old Zackery Sheets‘ remains were found in a wooded area of Penn Hills on April 11. The medical examiner was able to positively identify the remains as Sheets using dental records on April 17.

Sheets was last seen alive in February of 2017, and he was reported missing the next month.

The circumstances surrounding Sheets’ disappearance are still under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office says the cause of death is undetermined, but the manner is being ruled a homicide.

