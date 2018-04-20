LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police need help identifying a person of interest in a murder case.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Meliek Rashad Hemingway, who was shot and killed on Conemaugh Street in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood on Easter Sunday this year.

east hills person of interest bicyclist 1

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Department Of Public Safety)

Video surveillance footage shows a person riding a bicycle in the area where Hemingway was shot.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the bicyclist.

east hills person of interest bicyclist 2

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Department Of Public Safety)

Anyone with information on the bicyclist’s identity or Hemingway’s death is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800. Tips can be made anonymously.

