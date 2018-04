Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — One person was killed in a car crash in North Huntingdon on Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 993 near the intersection with Haywood Road.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash involved two vehicles and one person was killed.

At least one other person was injured in the crash, but further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details