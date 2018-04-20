LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state of Ohio says a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should remain on Ohio’s sex offender registry because he’s never fully acknowledged what he did.

State prosecutors say former Steubenville High School football player Ma’Lik Richmond has continually tried to minimize his involvement in the crime.

Richmond was convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl during an alcohol-fueled party following a football scrimmage.

Judge Thomas Lipps heard arguments Thursday in Juvenile Court in Steubenville to consider Richmond’s request to be removed from Ohio’s sex offender registry.

Richmond initially was required to register his address as a sex offender every six months for 20 years.

Judge Lipps in 2014 decreased Richmond’s reporting requirement to once a year for 10 years. Lipps is weighing arguments for and against keeping Richmond on the list.

Richmond’s lawyers say he successfully served his punishment and parole and is fully rehabilitated.

