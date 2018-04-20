LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Police, Police Officer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say an officer was hit by a car while working a security detail at the Market District Giant Eagle in Shadyside.

Officers says the incident happened at the intersection of Centre and Negley Avenues.

According to investigators, a retail theft suspect who was leaving the store jumped into a vehicle and began to drive away from the scene.

As the officer pursued the suspect on foot, the suspect hit the officer with the vehicle.

The officer was injured on the hand and leg, transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The suspect remains on the run.

Pittsburgh Police are searching for the vehicle described as a newer model maroon SUV.

The last four numbers of the license plate are 1-9-3-3.

If anyone has seen this vehicle or has information about this incident, please give police a call at 412-323-7800.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch