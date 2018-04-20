Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say an officer was hit by a car while working a security detail at the Market District Giant Eagle in Shadyside.

Officers says the incident happened at the intersection of Centre and Negley Avenues.

According to investigators, a retail theft suspect who was leaving the store jumped into a vehicle and began to drive away from the scene.

As the officer pursued the suspect on foot, the suspect hit the officer with the vehicle.

The officer was injured on the hand and leg, transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The suspect remains on the run.

Pittsburgh Police are searching for the vehicle described as a newer model maroon SUV.

The last four numbers of the license plate are 1-9-3-3.

If anyone has seen this vehicle or has information about this incident, please give police a call at 412-323-7800.

