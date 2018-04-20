Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students are set to walk out of their classes Friday morning as part of a “National Day of Action Against Gun Violence in Schools.”

It comes just two months after the deadly shooting in Florida and on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

School districts in the area are allowing, if not encouraging, students to participate in the event in an orderly, organized fashion. Some districts are allowed the students an hour of time to leave the classroom and walk out.

Many districts say they will have police departments on hand in order to assure the safety of students as they leave their classrooms and walk out.

Students plan to walk out between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

A student at Franklin Regional High School told KDKA-TV, students will break into two groups: those who want more gun reform and those who do not. He says together, they will stand for safer schools.

Some 2,500 schools are going to be staging these walkouts all across the nation. They say the goal is to build on the momentum they already have and also push for change when it comes to safer schools.