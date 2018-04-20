Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say an unarmed man held as many as five people hostage in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police say officers were first called to the 5000 block of Glenwood Avenue Thursday night around 11:45 p.m.
Officers say they saw the suspect barricade himself inside a house with three female hostages. Two males who were inside the house were able to escape.
Police say they were able to successfully negotiate with the suspect and he surrendered without incident.
One of the three women held inside the house was taken to a hospital. Police said she was injured during an altercation that happened before officers arrived on the scene. She was last reported to be in stable condition. The two other women were not hurt.
The male suspect was also taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police said he will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail after he is released from the hospital. Charges against him are pending.
