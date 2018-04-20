LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Glenwood Avenue, Hazelwood, Hostage Situation, Local TV, Standoff

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say an unarmed man held as many as five people hostage in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police say officers were first called to the 5000 block of Glenwood Avenue Thursday night around 11:45 p.m.

glenwoodave Unarmed Man Holds Female Victims Hostage During Standoff

Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Officers say they saw the suspect barricade himself inside a house with three female hostages. Two males who were inside the house were able to escape.

Police say they were able to successfully negotiate with the suspect and he surrendered without incident.

One of the three women held inside the house was taken to a hospital. Police said she was injured during an altercation that happened before officers arrived on the scene. She was last reported to be in stable condition. The two other women were not hurt.

The male suspect was also taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police said he will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail after he is released from the hospital. Charges against him are pending.

 

Comments
  1. MICHAELOGAZIE says:
    April 20, 2018 at 4:49 AM

    Terrible

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch