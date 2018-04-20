LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council will collect unwanted household materials for free during its annual ReuseFest.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC employee parking lot at the corner of 55th and Harrison Streets in Lawrenceville.

Local nonprofits will collect bikes, medical supplies, usable building materials, household and kitchen items, gently used furniture and bedding, art supplies, pet supplies, skateboarding supplies, clothing and more.

For more details, click this link.

