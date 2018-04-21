Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROOKLINE (KDKA) — Police say two young brothers have been missing since Friday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 12-year-old Amier Windsor and 11-year-old Robert Windsor Jr. were last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.

Amier and Robert are brothers. They’re known to frequent the Brookline area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at (412) 323-7800.