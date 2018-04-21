LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
Filed Under:convicted, Daija McCall, Homewood, Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a teenage girl shot on a Pittsburgh street in what authorities called a drug deal gone wrong.

Twenty-year-old Douglas Lockett Jr. faces a mandatory life term when he is sentenced July 16 in Allegheny County Court.

mccall1 Man Convicted In Homewood Girls 2016 Death

Photo: Twitter

Authorities said 17-year-old Daija McCall died when gunfire erupted in the city’s Homewood section in September 2016. Prosecutors said she was meeting three men for a purported drug sale but they planned to rob her. Tests later concluded the substance she was carrying didn’t contain drugs. Police said she was armed and fired three shots while two other guns fired eight shots.

Defense attorney Randall McKinney denied that his client planned a robbery. He argued that McCall was shot by someone else.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch