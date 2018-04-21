Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Abby

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

You wouldn’t believe her if she told you, but Abby is 11-years-old! This sweet, gentle Beagle is in search of a home where she can kick back, relax and enjoy her golden years. She loves the company of people and wouldn’t mind a nice mellow stroll around the neighborhood before curling up on the couch to get cozy with her new best friend! Is Abby the perfect pooch for your family? Stop by and meet her today!

To find out more about how to adopt Abby, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Rusty

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Last August, Rusty was found with five other kitties living around a dumpster at a restaurant. He was about 10-weeks-old and very scared and hungry. All the other kitties that came with him have been adopted, and he can’t understand why he has been passed by.

Rusty gets along with other cats, dogs and has been around kids over the age of 12. He is a little shy when he first meets new people. He has lots of love to give and enjoys playing with all the toys in his foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Rusty, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Arthur

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Say hello to Arthur! Arthur is around 10-months-old and is the kitty pictured on the left. He was brought to the shelter back in February with his brother after spending some time in a foster home. It took the two of them awhile to adjust to our cat room and they were often together.

Arthur became pretty upset when his brother was adopted last month, but he has definitely made some new friends (including Norma, who is pictured with him)! Now he is looking for a home to call his own!

It is not required for Arthur and Norma to be adopted together, but we do recommend that he goes into a home with other cats. If Arthur seems like a good fit for your family, please contact Animal Protectors!

To find out more about how to adopt Arthur, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

Marilyn Bunroe

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Marilyn Bunroe is a beautiful agouti-coated rabbit, with soft fur, and long ears that perk up to catch new sounds. Marilyn can often be found sprawled out on a cool floor, waiting for body rubs and attention. She has good litter box skills and she enjoys eating a variety of greens and vegetables. Marilyn needs a home with space where she can exercise daily. Marilyn will continue to thrive in a loving and supportive home that allows her time for attention and companionship.

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

