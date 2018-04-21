Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KNOXVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teenager was shot in the ear while sleeping on a couch in Knoxville early Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating the shooting of the 14-year-old boy, which took place in the 200 block of Rochelle Street at approximately 12:54 a.m.

According to the police report, the boy was sleeping on a living room couch when multiple shots were fired through the front window of the house. The victim, who was grazed by a bullet, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Several other people were inside the home at the time of the incident but were uninjured.

Police detectives ask anyone with information on the incident to call them at 412-323-7800.