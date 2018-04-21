LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection to a violent kidnapping and rape case was arrested Friday night.

Pittsburgh Police say 35-year-old Jeravn Paolucci was found and arrested on the North Shore around 10 p.m. Friday.

Paolucci is accused of working with his cousin, 29-year-old Tisha Ramsey, to kidnap a woman and sexually assault her and her boyfriend while holding them captive.

jeravn paolucci tyisha ramsey Man Wanted In Violent Kidnapping, Rape Case Arrested

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

According to detectives, Ramsey kidnapped the female victim on March 31 and took her to Paolucci’s house in Ambridge. Paolucci and Ramsey then terrorized and sexually assaulted the female victim and her boyfriend for more than 12 hours.

The criminal complaint said Ramsey and Paolucci threatened to kill the victims and their families if they tried to escape. Police say the victims were released on April 1 and warned not to tell the police.

Ramsey was arrested on Thursday.

Both are facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, rape, sexual assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and firearm violations.

