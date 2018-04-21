Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Duquesne police officer was injured after confronting a burglary suspect on West Oliver Avenue on Saturday.

The confrontation occurred at J & S Food Mart on Grant Avenue. When the officer, who is currently at the hospital being treated for what appears to be a broken arm, approached 39-year-old Richard Henley, a fight ensued. Henley was able to get away after injuring the officer.

According to the Duquesne police, a crowd witnessed this assault but no one helped the officer.

Henley, who is described as 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, was last known to live on North Third Street.

Anyone with information of Henley’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 and ask for the Duquesne Police.