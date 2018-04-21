Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a man broke into a Scott Township home early Saturday morning and stabbed someone in the throat.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Old Bower Hill Road in Scott Township.

According to a criminal complaint, two people were asleep in an upstairs bedroom when they heard someone knock on their locked bedroom door. Both got out of bed and went to unlock the door.

An intruder, identified as 33-year-old David Matthew Smith, then forced the door open.

Smith stabbed one person one time in the middle of the throat, and he struck and choked the other person.

One victim told police that they have known Smith for many years, and Smith knew there was a key to the deadbolt on their door hidden under a carpet. Police also found damage to two doors in the back of the home.

Smith was caught and is facing multiple charges, including burglary and aggravated assault.

The victim who was stabbed is in critical but stable condition.