Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST FALLOWFIELD, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a collision between a van and a pickup truck killed three people in northwestern Pennsylvania and injured several others.

State police said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday in East Fallowfield Township.

Police said the southbound van went through a stop sign and struck an eastbound truck, then hit a utility pole and rolled onto its roof. The truck struck a ditch and rolled onto its side.

Police said 67-year-old Terry Bidwell and Alan Wengerd were thrown from the van and pronounced dead at the scene. Laura Wengerd was taken to Meadville Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Three other van passengers, including a 15-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The truck driver was reported in stable condition at the hospital.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)