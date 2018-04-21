LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group dedicated to getting bikes for children with disabilities provided thirteen adapted bicycles Saturday.

This was the sixth year for the Variety “My Bike” program. Governor Tom Wolf attended the event and even tried out one of the bikes.

variety your bike Pittsburgh Organization Donates Special Bikes For Children With Disabilities

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“This was about handing over bikes to kids with disabilities and really, the impressive thing is how liberating this is for the children,” Wolf said. “It gives them the ability to be kids.”

Variety also offers adaptive strollers and “My Voice,” which helps children with disabilities communicate using an iPad.

For more information, visit varietypittsburgh.org.

