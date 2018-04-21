Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group dedicated to getting bikes for children with disabilities provided thirteen adapted bicycles Saturday.

This was the sixth year for the Variety “My Bike” program. Governor Tom Wolf attended the event and even tried out one of the bikes.

“This was about handing over bikes to kids with disabilities and really, the impressive thing is how liberating this is for the children,” Wolf said. “It gives them the ability to be kids.”

Variety also offers adaptive strollers and “My Voice,” which helps children with disabilities communicate using an iPad.

For more information, visit varietypittsburgh.org.