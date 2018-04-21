Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Verne Troyer, an actor best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, died Saturday at age 49.

His death was confirmed in a post on the actor’s official Facebook page.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the post says.

It goes on to say, “Depression and suicide are very serious issues.”

Troyer appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, but was most well-known for playing Mini-Me in the second and third “Austin Powers” movies.

