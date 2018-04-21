LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
Filed Under:Celebrity Death, Obituary, Verne Troyer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Verne Troyer, an actor best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, died Saturday at age 49.

His death was confirmed in a post on the actor’s official Facebook page.

vern troyer Austin Powers Actor Verne Troyer Dead At Age 49

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the post says.

It goes on to say, “Depression and suicide are very serious issues.”

Troyer appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, but was most well-known for playing Mini-Me in the second and third “Austin Powers” movies.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch