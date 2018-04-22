LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch
BALDWIN (KDKA) — Police say an allegedly drunk driver kept driving after he sheared a telephone pole, and a 3-year-old child was in the passenger seat when it happened.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at Joseph Street and Brinwood Avenue.

baldwin dui truck Alleged Drunk Driver Shears Pole, Continues Driving With 3 Year Old In Front Seat

Police say a man struck and sheared a pole on Joseph Street, then continued driving down the road until he got to his nearby home in the 500 block of Calvert Avenue.

When cops arrived, they saw there was a 3-year-old child in the front passenger seat next to him.

baldwin dui truck inside Alleged Drunk Driver Shears Pole, Continues Driving With 3 Year Old In Front Seat

According to police, the driver was drunk. No charges have been filed at this time.

The child was reportedly placed in their mother’s custody.

Joseph Street was shut down between Calvert Avenue and Brinwood Avenue due to the sheared pole and low-hanging wires.

No one was reported to be injured.

