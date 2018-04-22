LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Gun supporters rallied in Greensburg on Sunday.

More than 100 gun rights advocates gathered in front of the courthouse to stand up for their right to bear arms. Many of them carried rifles.

greensburg gun support rally More Than 100 Gun Supporters Rally In Greensburg

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

“To stay strong, to support your Second Amendment, to make sure you contact your legislator, your representatives, to make sure that they know what your stance is on the Second Amendment,” gun rights supporter Dante Bartolotta said.

The rally was organized to support Rostraver Police Officer Martin Palla.

marty palla More Than 100 Gun Supporters Rally In Greensburg

Martin Palla holds an AR-15 while standing across the street from a gun control rally on March 23 (Photo Credit: KDKA)

One month ago, Palla carried his AR-15 across the street from a gun-control rally at the same spot.

