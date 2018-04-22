Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Gun supporters rallied in Greensburg on Sunday.

More than 100 gun rights advocates gathered in front of the courthouse to stand up for their right to bear arms. Many of them carried rifles.

“To stay strong, to support your Second Amendment, to make sure you contact your legislator, your representatives, to make sure that they know what your stance is on the Second Amendment,” gun rights supporter Dante Bartolotta said.

The rally was organized to support Rostraver Police Officer Martin Palla.

One month ago, Palla carried his AR-15 across the street from a gun-control rally at the same spot.