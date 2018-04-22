LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch
OAKLAND (KDKA) — William Shakespeare’s birthday was celebrated Sunday in Oakland.

Historians believe he was born 454 years ago on the same date that he died years later — April 23.

During this year’s “Week of Will,” they laid flowers at the Shakespeare statue in Oakland, sang songs, read sonnets and performed favorite scenes from the Bard’s plays.

shakespeare in schenley park Week Of Will Celebrates Shakespeares Birthday In Pittsburgh

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Shakespeare-related events continue all week throughout the city.

A full schedule can be found at pittsburghshakespeare.com.

