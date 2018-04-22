Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) — William Shakespeare’s birthday was celebrated Sunday in Oakland.

Historians believe he was born 454 years ago on the same date that he died years later — April 23.

During this year’s “Week of Will,” they laid flowers at the Shakespeare statue in Oakland, sang songs, read sonnets and performed favorite scenes from the Bard’s plays.

Shakespeare-related events continue all week throughout the city.

A full schedule can be found at pittsburghshakespeare.com.