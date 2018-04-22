Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — State College Police say several rape cases in the area involve the same suspect.

The four cases involved happened in August 2010, January 2011, April 2011 and July 2017.

Police released an update Friday with new information about the investigations.

According to police, in the first three cases, all the victims were white females under the age of 21 who were attending Penn State University, all the victims were highly intoxicated and walking alone in or around neighborhoods near downtown State College early in the morning, and all the victims sustained facial injuries during the assault.

A report from the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab showed that the DNA profile from all three cases determined the suspect was the same person in all three cases.

Police say results from the July 2017 rape case came back last week and indicated that the DNA was also consistent with the other three cases.

The only description provided to police was that the suspect was possibly a white male. One victim said the suspect had an accent.

Police say all of the rape investigations are active and they have eliminated several persons of interest.

Anyone who may have any information regarding these incidents is asked to email State College Police at police@statecollegepa.us, call (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip at statecollegepa.us/anonymoustip.