LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch
Filed Under:James Shaw Jr., Nashville, Tennessee, Waffle House Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) — A customer is being called a hero after he charged a gunman at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee. Police are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection with Sunday’s shooting that left four people dead and four injured.

CBS affiliate WTVF identified the customer as 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., whose hands were severely burned from grabbing the AR-15.

CBS News reports a witness, Chuck Cordero, said he watched the gunman shoot his friend and other customers at the restaurant. When the gunman stopped to reload or check his gun, another customer charged him and wrestled away the gun. He said that’s when the gunman fled the scene.

“So I don’t know who this guy is. I talked to him afterwards and told him, ‘You are a hero, man,’ because had that guy reloaded there was plenty more people in that restaurant that probably could have not made it home this morning,” Cordero told WTVF.

james shaw jr Waffle House Customer Hailed As Hero For Wrestling Rifle Away From Gunman

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 22: Waffle House patron James Shaw, Jr. discusses the shooting at a Waffle House where a gunman opened fire killing four and injuring two at a press conference on April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old male customer wrestled the AR-15 away from the gunman, and suffered an elbow injury and other abrasions. He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and has since been released.

“I saw an opportunity — my window — so I took it. I ran through the door as fast as I could and just kind of jammed him up with the gun when it pointed down. We started wrestling and fighting for it. I just took it and tossed it over the counter. I pushed him out of the restaurant and he walked off,” Shaw told WTVF.

“If I let him load that weapon it wasn’t going to be another chance,” Shaw said.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch