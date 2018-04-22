LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 33-year-old woman in southern Ohio has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for providing alcohol to a 17-year-old boy whose body was found last year near her home.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports that Sandy France, of Chillicothe, was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Ross County grand jury.

An autopsy showed that Jason Bartley Jr. died of acute alcohol intoxication and abuse of benzodiazepines, a drug typically prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia. He was found by a homeless coordinator Oct. 18.

Ross County Prosecutor Matt Schmidt says France gave the teen a bottle of vodka that he drank before his death. Schmidt says France was the mother of one of Bartley’s friends.

It’s unclear whether France has an attorney.

