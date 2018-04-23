LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | More Pens News
LONDON (AP) – Kensington Palace says Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple’s third child.

The former Kate Middleton traveled by car on Monday morning to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London. The palace says she was in “the early stages of labor.”

The gender of the baby hasn’t been announced.

The couple, who married in 2011, has two other children: Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Harry.

