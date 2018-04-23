Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family, friends and fans will gather Monday morning to remember Pittsburgh professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino.

Sammartino passed away Wednesday morning after battling health issues for the last two months of his life. His wife, Carol, and sons, Darryl and Dan, were by his side.

Monday’s funeral mass is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Ross Township. The mass is open to the public.

Hundreds of mourners paid their final respects to Sammartino during visitation hours held Saturday and Sunday at the John A. Freyvogel Sons Funeral Home in Shadyside.

“Bruno was the best,” said family friend Roland Lazzaro. “It was the greatest Italian immigration story ever told. No. 2 would be Christopher Columbus coming over here and meeting with the Indians and pilgrims.”

Retired pro wrestler Dominic DeNucci shared the ring with Sammartino on many occasions, often as tag team partners.

“Mr. Sammartino was loved everywhere, the whole world,” DeNucci said. “He did so many good things for the people of every country, especially Pittsburgh.”

Sammartino, who was born in Italy and survived Nazi occupation in a refugee camp, made his home in Pittsburgh for his adult life. While he was strong and powerful on the outside, family friend Dominic Dorfeo, whose family lived next door to the Sammartino family in Italy, remembers him as a gentle giant.

Sammartino was the longest-reigning champion in the history of what’s now known as WWE. He held the company’s top title from 1963 to 1971 and again from 1973 to 1977. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.