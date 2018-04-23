LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | More Pens News
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — He was hired to help, but police say a home health care worker took advantage of one of his clients.

They say he let himself into the woman’s home and raped her. The man was arrested and is now in jail after failing to post bond.

Greensburg police say the alleged violent sexual assault happened inside an apartment building off Luzerne Street in February.

The suspect, 57-year-old Roy L. Marks, is accused of raping a 28-year-old disabled woman who he was supposed to be assisting as a home health care aide.

(Photo Credit: Mugshots.com)

According to court documents, the victim claims Marks was not scheduled to be at her apartment and was not invited.

But Marks had a key and, once inside, began what the criminal complaint describes as a violent rape that the victim says lasted between 20 and 30 minutes.

The victim told investigators she told Roy Marks, “I don’t want to” at least twice and “no” at least twice.

Marks is facing multiple charges, including rape and neglect of a care-dependent person. He’s in the Westmoreland County Jail held on $400,000 straight cash bond.

