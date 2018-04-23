Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a pregnant woman who was believed to have been shot in Homewood over the weekend has given birth to her baby.

According to officials, the baby appears to be doing well. And while the child’s mother remains in critical condition, her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The new mother and another woman were driven to a local hospital on Sunday evening in a private car. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver of the car took off before police could talk to them. It’s unclear whether it was a man or woman.

The other woman remains in stable condition.

While police have not confirmed where the women were shot, they say the department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots fired in the 7100 block of Kelly Street in Homewood shortly before the women arrived at the hospital.

Police say they found casings at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for Bob Allen’s full report on this developing story.