PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Feeling dragged down, a total lack of energy? What if you could give yourself a boost by just rolling up your sleeve?

From treating a cold to chronic fatigue, there’s new way Pittsburghers are taking their vitamins.

The most dedicated local patient to this hip, new American trend is a 35-year-old Brazilian man battling osteoporosis.

“Because of these digestive issues, I just stopped absorbing all my food and I lost more than 80 pounds throughout three years,” said patient Fernando Cortez.

Now Cortez absorbs what he calls “liquid gold,” an IV bag filled with the vitamins and minerals he so desperately needs. He gets it once a week at MediDrip, the first IV therapy center in Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, I had my doubts about it for sure. Before I didn’t have energy to do anything. I had a lot of brain fog. I couldn’t even speak my language honestly,” he said.

As the fresh oxygen flows, Cortez relaxes for 45 minutes.

The fluids slowly drip straight into Cortez’s blood stream. Nurse Stacy Mostyn hooks up all types of people to the drip.

“Dehydration, running around, working long hours, not able to drink enough water, people with acute illnesses, flus, long-standing colds,” said Mostyn.

It’s also for patients with migraines, fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue.

She works side by side with this chiropractor, Dr. Anthony DiCesaro, the owner of MediDrip IV Therapy.

“Everyone who’s ever been in here, when they leave, they have more color, they’re more alert,” he says. “We’ve never had anyone that didn’t say they didn’t feel better.”

He decided to tap into the field after seeing other party cities like Las Vegas use it as a way to cure hangovers.

“It interested me more to be able to bring the medical side, or the wellness side, to Pittsburgh in terms of using IV,” said Dr. DiCesaro.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller: “Why do you think more doctors haven’t taken this idea and done the same thing?”

Dr. DiCesaro: “It’s only a matter of time.”

Insurance won’t cover it, so Cortez pays out of pocket. It can cost anywhere from $150 to $225 per IV bag.

“In my situation, of course, they’re not going to cure my disease, but I’m sure that all those vitamin and minerals, they’re gonna help my body heal itself, because I think that’s a real important thing when it comes to overcoming any disease,” he said.