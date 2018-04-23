LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | More Pens News
By Rich Walsh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers might have the most explosive wide receiver core in the NFL.

Antonio Brown is considered to be the best receiver in the league. JuJu Smith-Schuster took Pittsburgh and the NFL by storm on the field and off and Martavis Bryant has shown glimpses of greatness. So drafting a wide receiver in the first round is unlikely but you can never rule it out totally.

Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and SMU’s Courtland Sutton are considered to be the top wide receivers in this year’s draft. Neither are expected to be available when the Steelers draft but if for some reason they are, things could get interesting.

Both Ridley and Sutton are underclassman. The Steelers like drafting underclassman. Sutton put up better numbers but Ridley is considered to be the better prospect.

The Steelers did bring in five wide receivers for pre-draft interviews. One of those guys was Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk. He is projected to be drafted on Friday. Kirk isn’t the tallest wide receiver but has big play potential, especially on special teams. Kirk had his biggest game against Arkansas with two receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Penn’s Justin Watson also met with the Steelers. Watson would be a day three pick. Penn States DeSean Hamilton and Pitt’s Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson are also options later in the draft.

Not many thought the Steelers would draft JuJu in the 2nd round last year, so anything goes when it comes to drafting talented wide receivers.

