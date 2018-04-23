Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A jury must now decide whether a man and woman were responsible for the death of a Penn State University professor who police say was pushed off a cliff at a quarry.

The Centre Daily Times reports that closing arguments were delivered Monday in the trial of 41-year-old George Ishler and 34-year-old Danelle Geier.

Centre County prosecutors allege that the two lured 56-year-old Ronald Bettig to the quarry in 2016 with a story about harvesting marijuana, and Ishler then pushed him while Geier waited in the car with her toddler.

Ishler’s attorney, Karen Muir, said the evidence supports the idea that Bettig committed suicide. Geier’s attorney Deborah Lux, called Ishler “controlling and aggressive” and said her client “shut down and was submissive.”

