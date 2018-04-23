LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | More Pens News
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A jury must now decide whether a man and woman were responsible for the death of a Penn State University professor who police say was pushed off a cliff at a quarry.

The Centre Daily Times reports that closing arguments were delivered Monday in the trial of 41-year-old George Ishler and 34-year-old Danelle Geier.

Centre County prosecutors allege that the two lured 56-year-old Ronald Bettig to the quarry in 2016 with a story about harvesting marijuana, and Ishler then pushed him while Geier waited in the car with her toddler.

ronald bettig 2 Jury To Decide Case Of 2 Charged In Penn State Professors Death

(Photo Courtesy: CentreDaily.com)

Ishler’s attorney, Karen Muir, said the evidence supports the idea that Bettig committed suicide. Geier’s attorney Deborah Lux, called Ishler “controlling and aggressive” and said her client “shut down and was submissive.”

