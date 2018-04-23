Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins fans have decided to poke a little fun at the Flyers now that they’ve been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

An East Pittsburgh funeral home is celebrating the Philadelphia Flyers exit from the playoffs with custom prayer cards.

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral home and Crematory posted this post on Facebook so that you can say goodbye to the dearly departed Flyers.

“Help us send our condolences to the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans, with these custom prayer cards memorializing their run in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Share for all of our friends in Philly!” said their post on Facebook.

In case you forgot, the Flyers haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1975. Something Penguins fans like to rub in their faces, every year.