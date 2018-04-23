LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | More Pens News
Filed Under:Cassandra Gross, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Thomas Stanko

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Latrobe was in court Monday on unrelated charges.

Thomas Stanko faced a preliminary hearing on theft charges after state police say they discovered a stolen ATV on the 47-year-old’s Latrobe property. The proceeding, however, was continued, but not before his attorney, David Shrager, argued successfully to have Stanko’s bond reduced.

“It went from $100,000 to $5,000, which I feel is fair and appropriate,” Shrager said.

thomas stanko Person Of Interest In Latrobe Womans Disappearance Remains In Jail On Unrelated Charges

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

In the Westmoreland County Jail on $25,000 bond for firearms charges plus a bond revocation on another alleged assault, Stanko isn’t likely to get out of jail anytime soon.

Stanko is also the man investigators call a “person of interest” in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross.

“My client has indicated that he has nothing to do with that,” Shrager said. “He’s cooperated fully with the police.”

cassandra gross Person Of Interest In Latrobe Womans Disappearance Remains In Jail On Unrelated Charges

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

Gross was last heard from on April 7. Her burned-out car was discovered beside railroad tracks in Hempfield Township. Her dog was discovered wandering near an intersection off Route 30 in Latrobe, miles from Gross’s home.

Family members say Stanko, Gross’s former boyfriend, threatened and physically abused her, and they believe he knows what’s become of the 51-year-old woman.

“Every single solitary person is entitled to their civil rights, civil liberties, and a fair trial,” Shrager said. “Suspicion is not enough.”

The search for Gross continues. Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call state police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch