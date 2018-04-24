Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gas prices are on the rise in Western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, the average price in our area is up to $2.97 per gallon. That’s up about four cents from just one week ago.

But higher gas prices seem to be a trend across the country.

Nationally, drivers are paying about $2.76 per gallon.

However, Pennsylvania is likely to be the only state in the region to reach the $3 mark or higher. The reason is the state gas tax.

In Pennsylvania, the state gas tax is 58 cents per gallon, while the national average is only 30 cents a gallon.

Other reasons for the increase, the weather is getting warmer and prices increase as vacationers begin to hit the road for the summer. Also, the summer blend from refineries is more expensive.