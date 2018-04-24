Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — A Washington County man is facing charges for harassing his neighbor and breaking into her Canonsburg duplex after she wouldn’t allow him inside.

In addition to harassment, Whalen Chabot is charged with criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she had only been living in the West Pike Street duplex for about a week and just met Chabot the day before the incident.

Investigators say it all started when the victim was on her couch and Chabot began knocking on her front door.

The criminal complaint says the victim told police that Chabot “kind of freaks her out, and she tried ignoring him knocking.” However, he continued to knock for “an extended period of time,” “kept looking into the residence” and “even ‘jiggled’ the door knob at one point.”

That’s when the victim decided to go get another neighbor for help.

But when she returned, she told police she found Chabot inside her home and called for their help.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Chabot sitting on the duplex’s front porch. He told them he was “just hanging out,” and had not been invited over.

He was then taken into custody and put in the back of a police car.

Police say when they asked him about the incident, he “provided changing statements on the incident,” telling them the victim first asked him over in a text message, and then said she had called him instead.

According to police, no such texts or calls existed on his phone, and the victim told them she never gave him permission to visit.