DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police say Matt Farneth’s terrifying trip down Route 981 in Derry Township began with a business proposition.

The plan was to drop a few guys off in Latrobe, which Farneth did, but one passenger, James Orlando O’Quinn, said he wasn’t leaving the car. Farneth drove some distance down 981, pulled over near Flowers Road, and once again told O’Quinn to get out of the car.

Then, according to police, O’Quinn grabbed the keys and exited the vehicle.

Farneth jumped out of the car, going after O’Quinn, who then quickly jumped behind the wheel. Farneth told troopers he was desperate to stop O’Quinn, so he jumped on the hood of the car.

State police say O’Quinn hit the gas, tearing down 981 at up to 40 mph. State police told KDKA Farneth was on the front of the car holding on for dear life while O’Quinn swerved the vehicle back and forth, trying to shake him off.

O’Quinn drove about a half a mile but couldn’t shake Farneth from the hood. O’Quinn pulled over at the Oasis Hotel, jumped out, threw the car keys in the woods and ran north on 981 to New Alexandria, where he was captured.

Despite a rather harrowing ride on the hood of his car, Farneth is going to be OK.

As for O’Quinn, he’s no longer behind the wheel of any car, but instead is behind bars in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with theft and held on $10,000 bond.