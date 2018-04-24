Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — The furnishings, telephones, televisions, linens and more from a Coraopolis hotel that recently went out of business are going up for sale.

Embassy Suites Pittsburgh Airport Hotel has been in business for the last 27 years, but in February, the hotel stopped accepting guests and closed its doors for good.

The hotel is being converted into an assisted living facility, so now, everything inside must go.

“All of the beds, sofa beds, drapes, linens, artwork, mirrors, floor lamps,” Nicole Kabealo, with International Content Liquidations, said. “Everything is for sale at a great price.”

“We, so far, found a little fridge, and we’re going to take it home, if it works,” Claire Petrella, of West Aliquippa, said.

It’s a really big sale. They had to clear out 223 rooms. All of the furniture has been set up in the ballroom and is priced to sell.

“You can buy a sofa bed for $49. You can buy a desk for $15. Chairs start at $15. Lamps [start at] $15,” Kabealo said. “Pretty much anything you can find in a hotel room.”

And that really does mean everything.

“It’s gotta go. We’re even selling the carpet,” Kabealo said. “Guest room carpet, $35.”

The sale was previously open to people in the hotel industry. Now the general public is invited, and shoppers were thrilled with their cheap finds.

“First come, first served,” Kabealo said. “Everything is as is, where is. Bring your truck. Bring your help. Take it and go.”

The sale started Tuesday and will continue until everything is gone.