PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District earlier Tuesday morning.

The first crews were called to the 1600 block of Colwell Street, in the city’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood, around 3 a.m.

Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from a structure.

Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

One person who said she lives in a building behind the burning structure shared videos with KDKA-TV, which she said were taken just moments after the fire started.

There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured.

The scene is located just blocks to the east of PPG Paints Arena and north of UPMC Mercy Hospital.

