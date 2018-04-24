Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FARRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Mercer County are warning parents about a suspicious man who is approaching kids.

According to the City of Farrell Police Department, an older white man who is possibly in his 70s was seen approaching children in local neighborhoods.

One incident happened in the 1300 block of Farrell Terrace. Police say the man was not wearing a shirt, and he allegedly threw a stuffed animal to kids who were playing in front of their house.

The man was reportedly driving a gray or silver older model pickup truck with a cap. Witnesses described the truck as “old and beat up.”

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details