PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County police department has issued a warning after a bobcat was spotted.

Kennedy Township Police Department posted on Facebook that a bobcat was spotted by Windriver Drive.

The Game Commission advises residents to keep their small pets inside when possible.

They also warning residents not to leave food sources outside that that bobcats might get into.

Of course it was just last month that a bobcat was found hiding on the Gateway Clipper.

That bobcat was caught and released back into the wild.

