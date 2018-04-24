LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
By David Highfield
MILLVALE (KDKA) — Firefighters and police officers rushed to Spring Street in Millvale on Tuesday after all the rain apparently caused another landslide.

This time, four houses are in jeopardy. Two of the hopes were vacant, but the other two were occupied.

With trees and ground moving toward the homes, the two occupied homes are being evacuated.

“We found four structures endangered. Two of them had trees in their backyard,” Millvale Volunteer Fire Chief Karl Cavanaugh said. “The landslide was getting close to the house, so as a precaution, we evacuated four houses.”

The gas, water and electric companies were called in to shut off utilities as homeowners collected belongings.

Firefighters thought they heard trees crackling as more ground moved.

“It’s a very active slide, and it is very dangerous,” Cavanaugh said. “That’s why we’re doing the precautions that we did tonight up there.”

The people who were evacuated are staying with family and friends.

