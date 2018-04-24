LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Leads Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | Penguins To Face Capitals In Round 2 | More Pens News
AVALON (KDKA) — Avalon Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Paul DiGbeu hasn’t been in school for the past three days.

He was possibly seen around 6:30 pm. Monday getting on a bus in Bellevue that was heading toward the city.

(Photo Credit: Avalon Borough Police)

DiGbeu is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Police say he speaks broken English and French.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie with light gray horizontal stripes and blue flip-flops.

Anyone who sees DiGbeu or knows about his whereabouts is asked to call Avalon Borough Police at (412) 761-0353.

