PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a stranger after an argument in a Pittsburgh bar.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 25-year-old Ashley Henchell entered the plea Tuesday in Allegheny County Court.

She was charged in the death of 33-year-old Ryan Carosi, who was found near a CoGos convenience store in the Mount Washington neighborhood early Aug. 13.

Police said the two fought in Satalio’s bar and later made up, but another argument began outside and she stabbed him. Allegheny County prosecutors allege that she then threw away the knife, went home and showered and washed her clothes.

Prosecutors said there is no agreement on sentencing, which is scheduled July 18.

