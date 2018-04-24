SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 07: A generic shot of a golf ball and a Nike putter on the green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Harding Park Golf Course on Nov. 7, 2010 in San Francisco. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

YORK, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A Pittsburgh golf club is getting bombarded with threatening phone calls, emails and social media posts due to a story where a group of black women were kicked off a York golf club.

The incident happened at the Grandview Golf Club in York, but people are getting the Grand View Golf Club in North Braddock confused with the York golf course.

The York incident started over the weekend when the police were called on five black women who were playing too slowly.

One of five black women golfers who say they were told to leave a Pennsylvania club says it felt like they were “playing with targets on our backs.”

Sandra Harrison says representatives of the Grandview Golf Club in York told the group at the second hole they were playing too slowly.

At the ninth hole, the man and club co-owner Jordan Chronister told them they needed to leave and the police had been called.

Police interviewed them and left. No charges were filed.

She says she and two other women left because they were so rattled by the treatment.

The club called police on the two women who remained.

Club co-owner JJ Chronister has said she called the women personally to “sincerely apologize.”

Harrison says she’s still traumatized and hurt.

The Grand View Golf Club in Pittsbugh wants to clear up any misconceptions about their course and the one in York.

They released a statement saying:

“We are a small public golf course that embraces all of our customers regardless of their race or skill level.

Our club has no relationship or affiliation with theirs. Grand View Golf Club and The Restaurant at Grandview would like to clear up any misunderstanding and let everyone know that we were not involved in any way with this incident.”

