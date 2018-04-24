LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Leads Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | Penguins To Face Capitals In Round 2 | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Picklesburgh is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced that this year’s pickle festival will be July 20, 21, and 22 on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Picklesburgh is expanding to three days this year, up from two last year.

The bridge will be closed to vehicles and filled with vendors.

The giant Heinz pickle balloon will also be back.

The event will include pickle and pickle-inspired food from Pittsburgh restaurants, live music and fun.

Picklesburgh also announced a new “marketplace” area on Fort Duqesne Boulevard with kids activities, a petting zoo, and farmer’s market on Saturday and Sunday.

