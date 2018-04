Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — One car ended up on top of another in a crash on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Hot Metal Street.

Somehow one vehicle ended up sitting on top of a sedan.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details